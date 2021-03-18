US schools prepare summer of learning to help kids catch up

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Schools and camps across the county are making plans to help kids catch up academically this summer after a year or more of remote learning for many of them. The governors of California, Virginia and Kansas are among those pushing for more summer learning, as are districts in many towns and cities, including Los Angeles, Atlanta and Hartford, Connecticut. Education experts say the pandemic has left many kids trailing behind where they otherwise would be and that it’s crucial for kids to do some learning over the summer. The new coronavirus stimulus package should help, as it allocates about $122 billion in aid to K-12 public schools, including about $30 billion specifically for summer school, after-school and other enrichment programs.