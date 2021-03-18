US won’t recognize Syria presidency vote unless UN involved

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is warning Syrian President Bashar Assad that the Biden administration will not recognize the result of its upcoming presidential election unless the voting is free, fair, supervised by the United Nation and represents all of Syrian society. The acting U.S. deputy ambassador to the United Nations said that “it’s clear that the regime will leverage the upcoming presidential elections in May to unfairly claim Assad’s legitimacy.” Jeffrey DeLaurentis echoed U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in saying “a credible political settlement cannot wait.” DeLaurentis spoke at an event Thursday marking Syria’s 10-year conflict organized by the Syrian National Coalition, which represents groups opposed to Assad.