Vatican cardinals defend gay union blessing ban amid dissent

ROME (AP) — Three cardinals close to Pope Francis are defending a recent Holy See pronouncement that priests cannot bless same-sex unions. The cardinals spoke as the Vatican faced outright dissent from some Catholic clergy and questions about the pontiff’s role in approving the document. Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who heads the Vatican’s laity office, concurred with the pronouncement that a “blessing” is reserved for the sacrament of marriage, which the Catholic Church teaches can only be celebrated between a man and woman. Later, Boston Cardinal Sean O’Malley and the head of the Vatican’s development office, Cardinal Peter Turkson, also said the church’s teaching about marriage is clear.