West Virginia, others overcome obstacles to get to NCAAs

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins needed some fast adjustments when freshman Isaiah Cottrell was lost for the season and big man Oscar Tshiebwe quit days apart. The roster tweaks that ensued as the Big 12 season was getting started have the Mountaineers on solid ground entering the NCAA Tournament. They aren’t alone in adjusting on the fly. Florida is back in the tourney despite losing SEC preseason player of the team Keyontae Johnson in a frightening medical incident. Ohio played just three games over a 36-day stretch for COVID-19 reasons and the Bobcats are here, too.