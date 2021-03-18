Western hosting Suits for Success event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Western Technical College students are providing help for people who are in need of professional clothing for job interviews or other professional situations.

Earlier this month, students in Western's Business Management program collected the clothing.

Now the clothing is ready for distribution for anyone who may need it.

The event is set for Friday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Western's Lot C by the entrance to the Student Success Center, 400 7th St. North in La Crosse.

People who are interested are asked to fill out a style form by March 21. What type of clothing a person would receive is based on the style form.

Click here for the style form.

The distribution is a drive-through event. People are asked to remain in their vehicle and remain masked while interacting with event staff.