Where can I get registered for the COVID-19 vaccine?

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- As more vaccines become available and more individuals are becoming eligible for the vaccine, where can you receive the vaccine?

Below is a list of locations in area counties that provide vaccinations. Please remember that each state and county may look different for vaccinations based on availability and eligibility.

La Crosse County:

The Cleary Alumni Center on the University of Wisconsin- La Crosse's campus. According to the La Crosse County Health Department, the clinic is open to all those who live, work, or play in La Crosse County. The Cleary Alumni Center location is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 am to 7 pm with all vaccinations being by appointment only. To check your eligibility and schedule an appointment visit here or call 1-844-684-1064. You can also register for the vaccine in the state of Wisconsin through their registry website or by calling the number above. However, only those who are eligible at a given time are able to schedule a vaccine appointment.

Walgreens locations. To register, check your eligibility, and schedule an appointment, visit their website here. You can also download the Walgreen's app and schedule appointments through your Walgreen's account or you can call 1–800–925–473367.

Weber Health Logistics. To register yourself through Weber Health and check your eligibility, click here. When you are eligible, Weber Health will contact you by phone to schedule an appointment.

Gundersen Health System. Gundersen patients can go through their MyChart site to see if they are eligible for the vaccine. Patients will be notified by a phone call or letter when they are eligible to receive the vaccine. You must be a Gundersen patient with an established record at one of their locations to register for the vaccine through Gundersen Health System.

Mayo Clinic Health System. Mayo Clinic patients can go through their online service portal to see if they are eligible for the vaccine. Patients will be notified by a phone call, letter, or through the patient portal when they are eligible to receive the vaccine. You must be a Mayo Clinic patient with an established record at one of their locations to register for the vaccine through the Mayo Clinic Health System.

Additional locations. More vaccine locations will become available in the near future based on vaccine availability and providers. Check the La Crosse Health Department's Website for additional vaccine locations.

Monroe County Vaccine Locations

If you are interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccination in Monroe County and are currently eligible for the vaccine, fill out the form here. For additional questions, call 608-269-8666.

Vernon County Vaccine Information

If you are interested in getting a COVID-19 vaccination in Vernon County and are currently eligible for the vaccine, fill out the form here. If you are not sure if you are eligible for the vaccine, go here.

Trempealeau County:

If you live or work in Trempealeau County, you can fill out the Vaccine Interest here. If you don't have internet access, you can ask a family member or friend to fill out your interest form. Or if you prefer to express your interest but don't have an internet connection, you can call 715-538-2311 ext. 220.

Jackson County:

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are starting in the county for those 65 and older. To register for an appointment call 715-284-3970. For additional questions, call (715) 284-4301.

Crawford County:

If you live or work in Crawford County, you can fill out the Vaccine Interest here. For additional questions call (608) 326-0229.

Filmore County:

If you live or work in Fillmore County, you can fill out the Vaccine Interest here. For additional questions call (507) 765-3898.

Houston County:

If you live or work in Houston County, you can fill out the Vaccine Interest here. For additional questions call 507-725-5810.

Vaccine finder.org:

Vaccinefinder.org is another resource in which individuals can type in their zip code and see locations that are currently vaccinating eligible individuals in their area. You can also determine a radius of vaccination centers 1 to 50 miles away from your zip code. For more information on the site, go here.

