9-year-old girl in car killed in crash with school bus

INWOOD, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 9-year-old girl is dead after the car in which she was riding rear-ended a school bus in northwest Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol said the West Lyon Community School District bus was stopped to pick up students when it was hit. In a statement posted on Facebook, the West Lyon Community School District said the victim was a third grade student. She has since been identified as Jessica Yeaman, of Inwood, according to a crash report. The Des Moines Register reports that the 17-year-old driver of the car suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital in Sioux Falls. Her condition wasn’t immediately known.