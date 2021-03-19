Addressing vaccine hesitancy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Vaccine hesitancy isn't a significant issue in the Coulee Region right now, but by summer, it could be.

Across the state and the country, supply right now is still well below demand for the vaccine.

Health experts say while we wait for the supply to ramp up, it's important to open up eligibility so that vaccine doses get into arms as quickly as possible.

"But by summer, there is going to be a flip," said Dr. Raj Naik, an immunization expert at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. "Where supply and demand are either balanced or ultimately the supply is ahead of demand. At that time we know there will be some hesitancy to address it. And in fact, we've had these conversations here at Gundersen about some of the strategies that we're going to use to address it."

Dr. Naik said currently, white male conservatives are the group most hesitant to get the vaccine. He says that's linked to the politicization of the virus and the vaccine response.

In the coming weeks, Dr. Naik said we can expect to see public messaging roll out locally which will underly why it's important -and safe- to get the vaccine.

For those looking to register or schedule a vaccine appointment, you can call 1-844-684-1064.

