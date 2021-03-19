Asian markets follow Wall St lower after Fed bump

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street lower after rising bond yields dampened enthusiasm about the Federal Reserve’s promise to keep interest rates low. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong retreated. Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index closed down 1.5% after bond yields rose, which prompted some investors to shift money out of stocks. A day earlier, Wall Street hit a new high after the Fed promised to keep its key interest rate near zero through 2023. That helped to ease fears the U.S. central bank might raise rates in response to stronger inflation.