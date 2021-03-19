Bars and restaurants reflect on the last year and the struggles they have faced

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After a long year, many challenges and adjustments, and new protocols, owners of La Crosse area bars and restaurants reflect on what they've been through since the pandemic started.

Most bars and restaurants, along with anything in the hospitality and tourism industry, have struggled in the last year. For Soula's Cuisina, a Greek restaurant in Downtown La Crosse, it was different than anything they could have imagined.

The restaurant was set to open on March 15, St. Patrick's Day weekend. But the Thursday before that, everything shut down and the country went on lock down. Restaurant manager, Greg Saliaras said he didn't know if they would survive.

"There was a lot of uncertainty about us surviving, if we are going to open, if we're not going to open, if we are going to make it," said Saliaras.

The hardest part he said was keeping the doors open and the lights on. In a normal year, he said operating at reduced capacity could be catastrophic for a small business.

"If you're operating a restaurant at 50% capacity, you're bound to go bankrupt. When the city asked us to do it at 25%, we had no choice but to shut down the indoor dining and just do deliveries and take-out only," said Saliaras.

Having enough business from take-out and delivery was what got them through. He explained that the community really helped.

"We were very fortunate that people supported us. The community has been great. People love the food and they keep on coming back which is great for us," said Saliaras.

And the city's help was important too.

"It was nice to see the city be a little more active about helping small businesses as well," said Saliaras. "They passed an ordinance about outdoor seating and although it took awhile to allow us to put tables outside, it helped us tremendously in August and September of last year."

Andry Michael Nelson, assistant manager at Bodega Brew Pub, said it was a scary time for them too.

"At the time it was pretty stressful. A lot of us were out of work immediately," said Nelson.

Now, a year later, both Saliaras and Nelson said they believe things are looking up.

"We are very optimistic. We survived the worst possible year that you could be in the service industry," said Saliaras. "It has been very nice to see people start to venture out. The vaccinations are working, people are getting more comfortable."

"In the last couple months actually most places have seen people back out and about. Sales are climbing, people are ready for it to be done, especially with more and more people being vaccinated. We've definitely seen an uptick in sales," said Nelson.

Nelson explained that he believes people are getting antsy to get out.

"It's like a severe case of cabin fever. They have been on lock down for so long, they are really ready to get back out, see some live music hopefully soon. It's just rough. No one has ever experienced anything like this," said Nelson. "For their own mental health they want to get out, have a drink, play some games, and laugh."

Saliaras said it's good that not many small downtown businesses were lost over the last year.

"I assume they are all in the same boat as us, hanging by a thread," said Saliaras.

This year, the outdoor seating ordinance has passed already so they are ready for it again and looking forward to the warmer months. Both Nelson and Saliaras are looking forward to this summer and hopefully seeing more people out and about enjoying downtown.

RELATED CONTENT

How COVID has changed church attendance

Gov. Evers reflects on a year of COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Reflection: Health Department recaps challenges, successes of one year into pandemic

March 2020: A watershed month for the area, the region, and the country