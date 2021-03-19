Brian Stokes Mitchell on how theater community can rebound

While recovering from the coronavirus, Brian Stokes Mitchell began belting “The Impossible Dream” outside his Manhattan window every evening. That beloved show tune could be an appropriate theme as workers in live theater wait to return. Mitchell has a double reason to dream. In addition to being a Tony Award-winning performer, Mitchell as serves as chairman of the national human services organization The Actors Fund. He calls the past 138 years of the fund “a dress rehearsal” for these desperate times. Mitchell think it may be five years before Broadway recovers.