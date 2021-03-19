Drake faces USC in First Round

No. 11 seed Drake (26-4) vs. No. 6 seed Southern California (22-7)

NCAA Tournament First Round, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Drake and Southern California are set to collide in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Drake won 53-52 against Wichita State on Thursday, while Southern California is coming off of a 72-70 loss to Colorado last week.

SENIOR STUDS: Drake’s Shanquan Hemphill, Roman Penn and Tremell Murphy have collectively accounted for 37 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.EFFICIENT EVAN: Across 29 appearances this year, Southern California’s Evan Mobley has shot 58.4 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern California is 0-5 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 22-2 when it scores at least 63.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Trojans are 20-0 when at least three of their players score 10 or more points and 2-7 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Bulldogs are 24-0 when they score at least 68 points and 2-4 on the year when falling short of 68.

DID YOU KNOW: The Drake offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 18th-lowest rate in the nation. The Southern California defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 267th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com