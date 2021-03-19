Edwards, KAT both top 40 points, T’wolves stun Suns 123-119

PHOENIX (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 42 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 41 and the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied to stun the Phoenix Suns 123-119. The Timberwolves still have the worst record in the NBA at 10-31 but have played better since the All-Star break, winning three of five games. Edwards and Towns carried Minnesota in this one, pouring in points from all over the floor. Devin Booker led the Suns with 35 points on 13-of-22 shooting. Phoenix lost for just the fifth time in its last 23 games.