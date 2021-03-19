Europe pause of AstraZeneca sends ripple of doubt elsewhere

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — The suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine in several European countries over the past week could fuel skepticism about the shot far beyond their shores, potentially threatening the rollout of a vaccine that is key to the global strategy to stamp out the coronavirus pandemic. As things stand, it’s either AstraZeneca or nothing for some developing countries. Most developing countries that had the vaccine on hand pushed ahead with it even as major nations in Europe suspended its use after reports of blood clots in some recipients of the shot. The EU regulator says the vaccine is not linked to an overall increase in the risk of clots.