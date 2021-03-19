Ex-UCLA coach gets 8 months in prison for admissions scam

BOSTON (AP) — A former University of Southern California, Los Angeles men’s soccer coach has been sentenced to eight months behind bars for pocketing $200,000 in bribes to help applicants get into the school as bogus athletic recruits. Jorge Salcedo said Friday during a hearing held via videoconference that he takes complete responsibility for his actions. Salcedo’s is one of the longest sentences to be handed down so far in the case dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues,” which uncovered a scheme to get wealthy parents’ kids into elite universities with fake athletic credentials or bogus test scores.