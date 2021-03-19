Clarification: Explaining Floyd-Officer Trial-Alternates

In a story published March 17, 2021, The Associated Press reported that the last two of 14 jurors seated would serve as alternates for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death. The story should have made clear that this typically is the way alternates are named, but the court has not specified which of the 14 will be alternates in the Chauvin case. Separately, the court announced March 19 that up to 16 jurors would be seated, a number that would allow for four alternates.