Friday’s Scores

9:17 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A=

Section 2=

Semifinals=

Eden Prairie 61, Chaska 55

Shakopee 48, Bloomington Jefferson 40

Section 5=

Quarterfinals=

Park Center 72, Roseville 56

Section 6=

Semifinals=

Robbinsdale Cooper 44, Robbinsdale Armstrong 22

Wayzata 94, Minneapolis South 50

Section 8=

Quarterfinals=

Elk River def. Buffalo, forfeit

Maple Grove 58, Rogers 42

Moorhead 64, St. Michael-Albertville 57

Class 3A=

Section 2=

Quarterfinals=

Willmar 66, Hutchinson 64

Section 4=

Quarterfinals=

Mahtomedi 81, St. Paul Johnson 43

Totino-Grace 89, Hill-Murray 27

Section 5=

Quarterfinals=

Delano 72, Zimmerman 40

Fridley 55, Becker 53

Rocori 72, Big Lake 58

Section 8=

Quarterfinals=

Alexandria 55, St. Cloud Tech 43

St. Cloud Apollo 54, Detroit Lakes 52, OT

Class 2A=

Section 7=

Quarterfinals=

Duluth Marshall 76, Crosby-Ironton 67

Esko 80, International Falls 42

Moose Lake/Willow River 59, Pierz 58

Two Harbors 74, Pequot Lakes 44

Class 1A=

Section 1=

Semifinals=

Rushford-Peterson 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 28

Section 3=

Quarterfinals=

Minneota def. MACCRAY, forfeit

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A=

Section 1=

Semifinals=

Farmington 73, Rochester John Marshall 39

Section 2=

Semifinals=

Chaska 60, Shakopee 44

Minnetonka 57, Eden Prairie 52

Section 6=

Semifinals=

Hopkins def. Minneapolis South, forfeit

Class 3A=

Section 1=

Semifinals=

Albert Lea def. Red Wing, forfeit

Section 4=

Quarterfinals=

Fridley 66, DeLaSalle 33

Mahtomedi 80, Columbia Heights 40

St. Anthony def. Totino-Grace, forfeit

Class 2A=

Section 2=

Quarterfinals=

Waseca 55, Fairmont 44

Section 3=

Quarterfinals=

Redwood Valley 56, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 38

Windom 77, Montevideo 68

Section 5=

Quarterfinals=

Maranatha Christian 41, Rockford 39

Providence Academy 48, Annandale 33

Section 6=

Quarterfinals=

Albany 57, Milaca 30

Kimball def. Pine City, forfeit

Sauk Centre def. Foley, forfeit

Section 8=

Quarterfinals=

Fergus Falls 73, Roseau 41

Pelican Rapids 56, Park Rapids 27

Class 1A=

Section 2=

Semifinals=

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 77, Sleepy Eye 49

Section 3=

Quarterfinals=

Hills-Beaver Creek 61, Red Rock Central 44

Lac qui Parle Valley 49, Lakeview 32

Section 5=

Quarterfinals=

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 80, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 29

Swanville 59, Braham 46

Section 6=

Quarterfinals=

Henning 73, Mahnomen/Waubun 34

Underwood 58, New York Mills 56

Section 7=

Quarterfinals=

Cherry 48, Floodwood 28

Cromwell 67, Chisholm 34

Mountain Iron-Buhl 74, Deer River 29

South Ridge 66, Cook County 48

Section 8=

Second Round=

Cass Lake-Bena 72, Lake of the Woods 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

