Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A=
Section 2=
Semifinals=
Eden Prairie 61, Chaska 55
Shakopee 48, Bloomington Jefferson 40
Section 5=
Quarterfinals=
Park Center 72, Roseville 56
Section 6=
Semifinals=
Robbinsdale Cooper 44, Robbinsdale Armstrong 22
Wayzata 94, Minneapolis South 50
Section 8=
Quarterfinals=
Elk River def. Buffalo, forfeit
Maple Grove 58, Rogers 42
Moorhead 64, St. Michael-Albertville 57
Class 3A=
Section 2=
Quarterfinals=
Willmar 66, Hutchinson 64
Section 4=
Quarterfinals=
Mahtomedi 81, St. Paul Johnson 43
Totino-Grace 89, Hill-Murray 27
Section 5=
Quarterfinals=
Delano 72, Zimmerman 40
Fridley 55, Becker 53
Rocori 72, Big Lake 58
Section 8=
Quarterfinals=
Alexandria 55, St. Cloud Tech 43
St. Cloud Apollo 54, Detroit Lakes 52, OT
Class 2A=
Section 7=
Quarterfinals=
Duluth Marshall 76, Crosby-Ironton 67
Esko 80, International Falls 42
Moose Lake/Willow River 59, Pierz 58
Two Harbors 74, Pequot Lakes 44
Class 1A=
Section 1=
Semifinals=
Rushford-Peterson 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 28
Section 3=
Quarterfinals=
Minneota def. MACCRAY, forfeit
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A=
Section 1=
Semifinals=
Farmington 73, Rochester John Marshall 39
Section 2=
Semifinals=
Chaska 60, Shakopee 44
Minnetonka 57, Eden Prairie 52
Section 6=
Semifinals=
Hopkins def. Minneapolis South, forfeit
Class 3A=
Section 1=
Semifinals=
Albert Lea def. Red Wing, forfeit
Section 4=
Quarterfinals=
Fridley 66, DeLaSalle 33
Mahtomedi 80, Columbia Heights 40
St. Anthony def. Totino-Grace, forfeit
Class 2A=
Section 2=
Quarterfinals=
Waseca 55, Fairmont 44
Section 3=
Quarterfinals=
Redwood Valley 56, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 38
Windom 77, Montevideo 68
Section 5=
Quarterfinals=
Maranatha Christian 41, Rockford 39
Providence Academy 48, Annandale 33
Section 6=
Quarterfinals=
Albany 57, Milaca 30
Kimball def. Pine City, forfeit
Sauk Centre def. Foley, forfeit
Section 8=
Quarterfinals=
Fergus Falls 73, Roseau 41
Pelican Rapids 56, Park Rapids 27
Class 1A=
Section 2=
Semifinals=
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 77, Sleepy Eye 49
Section 3=
Quarterfinals=
Hills-Beaver Creek 61, Red Rock Central 44
Lac qui Parle Valley 49, Lakeview 32
Section 5=
Quarterfinals=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 80, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 29
Swanville 59, Braham 46
Section 6=
Quarterfinals=
Henning 73, Mahnomen/Waubun 34
Underwood 58, New York Mills 56
Section 7=
Quarterfinals=
Cherry 48, Floodwood 28
Cromwell 67, Chisholm 34
Mountain Iron-Buhl 74, Deer River 29
South Ridge 66, Cook County 48
Section 8=
Second Round=
Cass Lake-Bena 72, Lake of the Woods 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/