G7 suggest boosting IMF reserves to help vulnerable nations

LONDON (AP) — The Group of Seven leading industrial nations have proposed bolstering the International Monetary Fund’s reserves for the first time since 2009 so the Washington D.C. institution can provide more financial support to developing nations during the coronavirus crisis. At a virtual discussion Friday hosted by Britain’s Treasury chief, Rishi Sunak, the seven finance ministers backed a “new and sizeable” increase in the IMF’s Special Drawing Rights, a type of reserve that effectively supplements existing reserves of member countries. No financial details were disclosed and any increase will have to be signed off at the IMF’s spring meeting in April. So-called SDRs could free up resources for developing nations to pay for coronavirus vaccines and food imports.