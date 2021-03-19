Germany: Greens set out climate-friendly vision for election

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Green party wants to speed up the country’s exit from coal-fired power, increase and reorganize carbon dioxide pricing and massively raise infrastructure spending. Its program for the country’s September election was released Friday. The party, which has been running second in polls behind Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc, plans to make its first bid for the chancellery this year. It’s expected to choose a candidate in the coming weeks. The Greens, in opposition nationally since 2005, have seen their support roughly double in polls since the last national election. With Merkel not seeking a fifth term, the result of the Sept. 26 vote is very much open.