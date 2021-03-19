Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece is planning to reopen the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites nationwide and provide free weekly rapid tests for COVID-19 for all the country’s residents as it prepares to restart the tourism season in mid-May. The measures were announced despite an ongoing surge in daily infections to 20.9 per 100,000 residents, as a seven-day rolling average, with private hospital space being used by the state-run health service to cope with treatment demand. Starting Saturday, a weekend curfew will be relaxed. It will be followed by a series of other measures Monday including a limited opening of barbershops and hair salons, and ancient sites to people on brief outings.