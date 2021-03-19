Gundersen, Mayo get ready for more eligible vaccination patients

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Both Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System are finishing preparations so the next groups of individuals can start to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The new groups can start receiving the vaccine on Monday, March 22.

Both medical facilities continue to urge people to schedule a vaccination appointment as soon as possible wherever an appointment is available.

In Wisconsin, find information on the eligible groups here.

For patients at Mayo Clinic Health System, those eligible are asked to schedule their vaccine appointment using the Mayo Clinic app or Patient Online Services.

The online services portal also lets people enroll as a patient at MCHS. Those without access to Patient Online Services can call 608-392-7400.

If self-scheduling your vaccination appointment using Patient Online Services, consider these requirements:

You must be 18 or older.

You have not previously received a COVID-19 vaccination at Mayo Clinic.

You do not have a COVID-19 vaccination scheduled at Mayo Clinic within the next 180 days.

You have been seen at a Mayo Clinic Health System location in the Southwest Wisconsin Region in the past three years or scheduled a visit in the next two weeks.

You have not received another vaccination of any type within the two weeks prior to or following the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayo Clinic Health System COVID vaccination information

On Friday, Gundersen Health System said in a statement that 102,000 patients should receive an invitation to schedule their COVID-19 vaccination in the next week.

Patients with a MyChart account would receive an invitation through the patient portal. Those who don't have a MyChart account should get a letter with scheduling instructions.

Gundersen said the invitations would be for people ages 16 to 64 with certain medical conditions.

Gundersen said those conditions include:

· Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

· Cancer

· Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

· Chronic kidney disease

· COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

· Cystic fibrosis

· Diabetes mellitus type 1 or 2

· Down syndrome

· Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

· Hypertension or high blood pressure

· Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

· Liver disease

· Neurologic conditions, such as intellectual disabilities and dementia

· Obesity (body mass index of 30-39 kg/m2)

· Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)

· Pregnancy

· Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

· Severe obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)

· Sickle cell disease

· Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

Gundersen Health System COVID vaccination information