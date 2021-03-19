Hawkeyes trying to hold off Penn St for NCAA wrestling title

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Iowa leads the team race heading into the final day of the NCAA wrestling championships but Penn State showed it’s not going to easily loosen the grip it’s had on the title for nearly a decade. Spencer Lee and two of his Iowa teammates won semifinals and the Hawkeyes go into Saturday with 109 points. The Nittany Lions had all four of their semifinalists advance and had 94.5 points. The Hawkeyes are looking for their 24th team title and first since 2010. Penn State is looking for its ninth in 10 years and fifth in a row.