Caledonia advances after a dominant performance over Goodhue

Caledonia, Min. (WXOW) - #1 Caledonia hosted #8 Goodhue in the MSHSL Section 1AA Quarterfinals on Friday night.

Caledonia continued to impress in a dominant showing against Goodhue. An electric dunk from Andrew Kunelius stole the show early on, thanks to smothering defense behind-the-scenes. Caledonia defeated Goodhue, 73-49.

Caledonia's Austin Klug had 22 points.

Caledonia will face off against P-E-M in the 1AA Semifinals on Monday.