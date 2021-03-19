Hospitals in Syria’s capital full with coronavirus patients

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria’s Health Ministry says intensive care units in public hospitals in the capital Damascus are full with coronavirus patients amid a sharp rise of infections in the country leading to the transfers of some to hospitals in other provinces. The announcement on late Thursday was a rare public acknowledgment of the severity of the outbreak in Syria, which has been ravaged by a decade of conflict that had major effects on the medical sector. Syria has reported a rise in infections in recent weeks. Syria reported 149 new cases on Thursday, raising the total of infections registered in the country to 16,925 — including 1,130 deaths.