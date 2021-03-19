Israeli voters poised to send first Reform rabbi to Knesset

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli voters are poised to elect the first Reform movement rabbi to the Knesset in Tuesday’s elections. Gilad Kariv’s likely election on the Labor party list marks an important victory for the movement that has been marginalized in Israel for years. Orthodox leaders responded by threatening to boycott the 47-year-old Kariv as the leader of an illegitimate movement. His allies say that might serve only to raise his profile in Israel and the United States, where roughly a third of Jews identify as Reform. Kariv says he intends to blend progressive values on the environment and equality with the story of Israel’s founding as a home for Jews.