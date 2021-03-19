Judge OKs some evidence, but won’t move or delay Chauvin trial; 13th juror picked

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge says he won’t delay or move the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death, but he’ll allow limited evidence from a 2019 arrest.

Attorneys also seated a 13th juror on Friday, leaving one more needed for trial.

Jury selection was halfway complete last week in former officer Derek Chauvin’s trial when the Minneapolis City Council announced it had unanimously approved a $27 million settlement with Floyd’s family.

Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, called the timing of the announcement deeply disturbing and said it jeopardized Chauvin’s chance for a fair trial. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill called the timing “unfortunate” but on Friday declined to delay the trial.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The judge overseeing the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer accused in the death of George Floyd says he'll allow the jury to hear some evidence about a prior arrest in which Floyd was found with drugs.

Judge Peter Cahill partially granted a defense motion Friday to allow evidence of Floyd's arrest in May 2019. A lawyer for Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd's neck, argued that he should be allowed to bring up the arrest because new evidence from police searches makes it relevant to the current case.

