Skip to Content

Kentucky bill criminalizing taunts against police stalls

New
1:45 pm National news from the Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — A bill that would make it a crime to taunt a police officer in Kentucky has stalled in the state’s House of Representatives and appears unlikely to pass. The fate of a proposal to ban no-knock warrants statewide is less certain more than one year after the police killing of Breonna Taylor. A partial ban on no-knock warrants passed the Kentucky Senate last month, but two representatives have proposed amendments that some warn would nullify the bill. GOP Senate President Robert Stivers has said there is a chance Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear would sign it into law if a bipartisan consensus is met. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content