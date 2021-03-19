La Crescent hockey prepares for biggest game in program history

LA CRESCENT, MN. (WXOW) - The La Crescent Lancers beat Mankato East on Thursday to move on to the MSHSL Section 1A semifinals.

This is the first time in school history that the Lancers have gotten past the Quarterfinals.

"It's a special group, we're playing good hockey and came together as a team at the right time. With the situation we're in, you just never know nowadays. You don't know who you're gonna face, you don't know if you're gonna go down with an unfortunate circumstance. All we can do is show up and play the game," said Lancer's head coach, Eriah Hayes.

"We made history last night so I think everyone just believes that anything can happen and we can beat any team," said Lancer senior, Reid Haffner.

La Crescent will play Mankato West on Saturday, March 20th at 7pm.