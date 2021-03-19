Local photographer finds focus with his books

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - La Crosse photographer David Marcou has a routine. Every day he goes to work with his camera, shooting pictures at the things he sees. It's been something he's been doing for decades.

"Sometimes it's buildings or maybe the way the sun's reflecting off of something," Marcou says. "I work really hard that they be scenes of everyday people doing everyday things."

Marcou has also photographed public events and a few famous people along the way. But his creative process remains the same, all beginning with those pictures he snaps every day.

A good many of those photos become part of his ongoing collection he calls, "Spirit of America". There are currently 235 publications in the series.

"Because I'm always taking pictures, I've always got pictures to draw from," Marcou said. "I gather them on the computer, into folders and then decide what the theme will be for each book."

You can find some of those books at Pearl Street Books in La Crosse. You can also email Marcou at davidjmarcou@gmail.com.