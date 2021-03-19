Massive crowd marches for Asian American lives in Madison after Atlanta shootings, rising hate during pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Asian American and Pacific Islander communities across the country, including in Wisconsin, are reeling after eight people were shot and killed in a rampage in Atlanta this week. Six of the victims were Asian women.

Authorities in Georgia have yet to call it officially a "hate crime," and say the suspect blames a "sex addiction" for his actions. But activists in Madison say it's clear that it was a hate crime -- the latest, and most gruesome incident of hate against Asian people during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many people have wrongly and hurtfully blamed Asian people for the virus itself.

The group "Stop AAPI Hate" tracks incidents of hate, violence and harassment against members of that community. It received nearly 3,300 reports of incidents in 2020 and already more than 500 incidents so far this year.

So Thursday night in Madison, activists organized hundreds in a March for Asian American Lives.

The group came together on Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in Madison, between City Hall and the Madison Municipal Building. Speakers shared personal stories of racism they endured all their lives, and especially within the last year.

The hundreds in attendance, many with homemade signs with slogans like "Stop Asian Hate," say it was important to show up Thursday night to shine a spotlight on the racism that hasn't gotten enough attention.

"A lot of people haven't been noticing what's been happening to the Asian community," said march attendee Regan D'Arruga. "Hate crimes have been on the rise ever since COVID, and people need to come out and say 'This is enough.'"

Thursday night, the group did. Hundreds marched up and down Madison streets, from MLK Blvd. around the downtown area and eventually up State Street to the Capitol -- all the while chanting things like "Asian Lives Matter."

The protest was organized by a number of different groups, including the UW-Madison BIPOC Coalition, which said it was important that all in the AAPI communities know they are loved.

"This is to show you that people care," said organizer Tarah Stangler. "People are listening. And we care. And we're glad that you're here. I'm so sorry for everything that's happened in the past year. But I want you to know that you're loved and that there are people that support you in this community."

The march ended at the Capitol, where there was an open mic. The group members did not have specific demands with their protest, but organizers say they wanted to use the march as a way to collaborate on what comes next.

"It's also a way for us to start having those conversations of, 'What does it look like moving forward?'" Stangler explained. "What are actionable items we can do? Because as much as I would love to say we're protesting for the end to racism against Asians, well, what does that look like?"

Stangler says the tragedy in Atlanta was very personal for her, as it has been for so many in the AAPI community. She says she spent all of Wednesday in tears, thinking about the racism she and others have had to endure the past year due to the pandemic.

She also talked about how uneasy it had been not knowing the names of the six Asian women who had been killed, only that they were "six Asian women." Stangler said referring to them only in that way dehumanizes them, and it's important that their stories be told.

By Thursday night, the names of the victims had spread across social media and some news outlets. They were written on a posterboard that was left at the Capitol. ABC News has yet to confirm the names of all of the victims.

The crowd dispersed before 10 p.m. and remained peaceful through the duration of the protest.

Monday night, a day before the shootings in Atlanta, a Hmong organization in Wausau fell victim to vandalism.