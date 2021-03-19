Mexican president gives navy part of southern rail-port

MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has again expanded the military’s role in Mexico’s economy, announcing he will give the navy part ownership of the multi-modal rail and port link across the country’s southern isthmus. In December, López Obrador said the army will be given operating control and any profits from another of his pet projects, the Maya Train across the Yucatan peninsula. The president’s actions may make the military a major player in Mexico’s economy, a role it has never occupied in the past. Army engineers are already in charge of building many of Mexico’s infrastructure projects, and López Obrador has increased the military’s role in law enforcement.