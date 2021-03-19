Minnesota Update: another 13,000 residents receive first does of COVID-19 vaccine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- More than 13,000 people got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours according to the Minnesota Department of Health in its Friday update.

MDH said 1,337,892 people, or 24 percent, have received the vaccine.

Additionally, 788,495 people are finished with the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard. It translates to 14.2 percent of the state's population.

As of Monday, 32.3 percent of Houston County residents have received one dose. 21.6 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series.

Winona County has had 31.4 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 14.5 percent have completed the vaccine series.

In its Friday update, DHS said nine more people died from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,771 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,247 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in Friday's update that another 1,449 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County saw one more case. Six new cases were reported in Fillmore County. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 502,893 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 38,656 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 26,957 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 485,912 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 40,000 COVID-19 tests in Friday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 7,887,332. The Department reported that about 3,586,274 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 26,578 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,478 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.