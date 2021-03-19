New Iowa St coach T.J. Otzelberger agrees to 5-year contract

Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard says new basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has agreed to a five-year contract that will be loaded with incentive bonuses. Terms of the contract are still being worked out. Pollard said it will be structured creatively to account for the athletic department’s financial problems stemming from the pandemic. Otzelberger was earning $1.2 million in the second year of his five-year contract at UNLV. Otzelberger says his Cyclone teams will play with high intensity on both ends of the court.