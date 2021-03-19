Onalaska Police warning of increased thefts from mailboxes

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska Police are cautioning residents about thefts from mailboxes in the city.

Police said in a Facebook post that they've received reports of the thefts from around the city.

They suggest that people bring in their mail promptly. They also advise not to leave mail or valuables in their mailboxes overnight.

Dropping outgoing bill payments in a secure mailbox or mailing valuables from the post office is the safest way according to police.

Anyone who believes they've had mail taken from their mailbox is asked to contact the Onalaska Police Department at 608-782-7575.