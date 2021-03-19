Palestinians say West Bank protester killed by Israeli fire

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian protester during clashes in the occupied West Bank. The ministry says the man died after being shot in the head on Friday in the village of Beit Dagan, near the northern city of Nablus. Residents there hold regular demonstrations against Israeli settlements. The Israeli military said dozens of Palestinians threw rocks at the soldiers, who responded with “riot dispersal means” and by firing into the air. It said it was looking into the reported death but that the cause of the injury was still unknown.