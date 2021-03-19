Police: One in custody for stealing Prairie Island police vehicle

NEAR RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) - Police have confirmed that a Prairie Island Police squad vehicle was stolen on Friday morning.

The Prairie Island Police Department said "the incident is under control and the individual who stole the squad car is in custody."

The investigation is underway and police said they may have more information later on Friday.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Red Wing Police and Prairie Island Police are responding across the street from the Treasure Island Casino in Welch.