Russian man admits ransomware plot against Tesla in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Court records say a Russian man has pleaded guilty to offering a Tesla employee $1 million to get malware into the electric car company’s plant in Nevada to try to allow a ransomware attack. Attorneys representing Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov did not immediately respond Friday to messages about the guilty plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Reno. The 27-year-old Kriuchkov told a judge in September that he knew the Russian government was aware of his case, but prosecutors and the FBI have not alleged that he had ties to the Kremlin. He was arrested in August and the FBI has said the plot was stopped before any damage happened.