Russian national pleads guilty in $150 million kickback plot

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) — A Russian national living in North Carolina has pleaded guilty to bribery and other charges after prosecutors say he received more than $150 million in kickbacks from contractors seeking deals with the Russian military. Fifty-nine-year-old Leonid Teyf of Raleigh pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in New Bern and agreed to forfeit nearly $6 million in assets. Prosecutors say Teyf and his wife lived in luxury in a gated golf-course community until he was indicted in December 2018. The indictment alleged Teyf used his position as an executive with a military supplier to extract kickbacks. Prosecutors dropped murder-for-hire charges as part of Friday’s plea deal and agreed to seek no more than five years in prison.