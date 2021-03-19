Saudi Arabia: Drones attack Riyadh oil facility; no damage

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says that drones struck an oil facility in the capital of Riyadh early this morning, igniting a fire at the installation. The official Saudi Press Agency quoted an official in the Ministry of Energy saying that the dawn attack on Friday caused no injuries or damage, and did not affect oil supplies at the facility. Earlier, Yemen’s Houthi rebels reported that they’d fired six drones at a facility belonging to Saudi Aramco, the kingdom’s oil giant that now has a sliver of its worth traded publicly on the stock market.