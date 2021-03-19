Spring arrives!

Spring is officially just around the corner…

This last day of winter is pointing toward a nice start to the spring season. Friday highs were in the 40s and 50s, averaging a bit above normal in most of the Coulee Region.

Vernal Equinox…

The Vernal Equinox marks the return of the direct rays of the sun to the northern hemisphere. The official time is 4:37 AM Central Daylight Time. Therefore Saturday is the first day of Spring. The weather is looking great to start the season.

Dry weather through the weekend…

Temperatures will remain above normal for the next several days, and the winds will increase from the south. Readings should continue to warm, and highs in the 60s will return, especially by Sunday. Strong springtime winds will whip up and some gusts will top 35 mph on Sunday.

Early week storm develops…

A new storm system will make a run at the Upper Midwest with a rain expected Monday, Tuesday and extending into Wednesday.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden