Subpoenas target Baltimore’s top prosecutor, city councilman

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation into the finances of Baltimore’s top prosecutor and her husband, who is city council president. The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that it obtained a grand jury subpoena seeking business records for State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and City Council President Nick Mosby, including tax returns, bank and credit card statements and other documents. One subpoena was issued to Marilyn Mosby’s campaign treasurer and requested records tracing back to 2014; some were related to the Mosbys’ private travel and consulting businesses. Marilyn Mosby has been a high-profile prosecutor. The Mosbys’ attorney said the couple is being subjected to a witch hunt.