The first day of spring matches up with spring weather

Temperatures quickly returned to the 50s yesterday. Sunshine was able to warm the brown ground to 56 degrees today but with the northerly wind, it felt more like the 40s.

Today the sunshine will continue with bright blue skies all day long. Winds have taken a back seat today so as temperatures warm into the 50s again it will feel much more spring-like.

Sunshine will continue through Sunday morning and will allow for plenty of time to get outdoors. Yet, the winds will start to pick up starting Saturday evening. By Sunday morning, winds will be gusting up to 40 mph. Into Sunday the cloud cover will also increase ahead of a soggy weather pattern.

Rainfall could start as early as Sunday night. Rainfall will be more widespread Monday night into Tuesday. Light showers will continue through Wednesday. There does not seem to be much instability so severe weather is not likely. But, may mention a few rumbles of thunder at times. During the rainy weather, temperatures stay mild in the 50s.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett