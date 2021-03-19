Tomah picks site for new Emergency Services Building

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of Tomah chooses a location for their new Emergency Services Building.

City Administrator Bradley Hanson said in a statement that a site at 815 N. Superior Avenue is the new site.

The new facility will house the fire department and emergency medical services.

Hanson's statement said the planning for the building took place over the past decade before settling on the location. The site selection came together during the past few months, the statement said.

It also said that while an offer for the property was accepted, there are some considerations for use of the new site. "One of these considerations include the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (WDNR) permit to authorize the City wetland mitigation efforts and allows the City to construct the new ESB on that site.

Hanson's statement said the project construction management firm, Keller Builds, Inc., would soon place a sign on the property.