Town of Campbell presses La Crosse for more help with PFAS

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Town of Campbell continues to press the City of La Crosse for expanded private well testing and safe drinking water for all its residents.

At issue is the ongoing groundwater contamination from chemical compounds known as PFAS. They've been linked to adverse health effects such as cancer and reproductive issues when ingested over time.

Found in some common household items, the compounds known as "forever chemicals" are prominent in federally mandated firefighting foam used at airports including the one in La Crosse.

The Town of Campbell Board of Supervisors sent another letter to the city this week urging the airport to request a waiver to covnert all of its firefighting foam to non-PFAS foam before an FAA deadline in early October.

The letter also asked that the city cease use of the foam and show the safe disposal of the foam. They also requested the city provide safe drinking water to all residents and municipal facilities and to test each well in the town.

In part, the letter also said of their request to cease use of the foam, "This is particularly important since Airfest 2021 is coming up this June and we can't tolerate another use or spill of this highly toxic contaminate to further injure the residents of the Town of Campbell."

La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat responded to a request from WXOW for comment earlier Friday. He said in a statement, "We are waiting to hear from the WDNR on our request to meet to discuss the four asks in the attached letter. As soon as we receive a response, we will let you know. Until then, we continue administering well testing and review, and our consultant the OS Group continues their work on the investigation and findings. Also, we have no updates on our lawsuit against the manufacturers."

