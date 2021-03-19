Skip to Content

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago partially closed due to COVID outbreak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, club has been partially closed because of a COVID outbreak. That’s according to several people familiar with the situation, including a club member who received a phone call about the closure Friday. A receptionist at the Mar-a-Lago club confirmed the news, saying it was closed until further notice, but declined to comment further. A person familiar with club operations said that, out of an abundance of caution, the club had partially closed a section “for a short period of time” and quarantined some of its workers. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation by name.

