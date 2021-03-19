Turkey asks Brotherhood TVs to dim criticism of Egypt

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Officials of an Istanbul-based Egyptian opposition TV channel say Turkish authorities have asked Muslim Brotherhood-linked stations to soften their political coverage critical of Egypt’s government. The request came during a meeting between Turkish officials and the managers of three opposition TV channels on Thursday as Ankara is trying to repair its frayed ties with Cairo. The head of one of the channels says the stations weren’t told to shut down or to stop their programs. But an editor at TV station al-Sharq says they immediately stopped broadcasting some political programs. Egypt’s information minister welcomed the move, saying it would establish “a favorable atmosphere to discuss issues of dispute between the two nations.”