UN rights chief: Justice at stake in trial over Floyd death

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief says the U.S. trial over the killing of George Floyd presents a “crucial, defining opportunity for justice” that has been denied to countless other families, urging efforts to address the root causes of racial discrimination. Michelle Bachelet highlighted the case during a Human Rights Council session Friday focusing on systematic discrimination against people of African descent. A trial into Floyd’s May 25 death is under way in the United States.