US House condemns Myanmar coup, urges freeing of detainees

The U.S. House has condemned the military takeover in Myanmar. Lawmakers have passed a resolution Friday demanding the country’s junta return power to elected leaders, release detainees and allow journalists to work freely again. Myanmar’s generals seized power on Feb. 1, hours before members of a democratically elected parliament were due to take their seats. The United States, United Nations and other entities are demanding a return to civilian power. Security forces have killed dozens since the coup. A human rights group says more than 2,000 people have been detained, including 38 journalists. That includes Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw, taken into custody while covering a protest last month.