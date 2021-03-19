Vatican pressed on decree limiting Latin Mass in St. Peter’s

ROME (AP) — A second Catholic cardinal has questioned the legitimacy of a recent decree by the Vatican to restrict the celebration of the old Latin Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. The March 12 circular was written on the letterhead of the Vatican Secretariat of State and carried the initials of its No. 2. It also prohibits the celebration of private Masses in the basilica’s side chapels. Cardinal Gerhard Mueller, the retired Holy See doctrine chief, said the Vatican Secretariat of State had neither the legal nor the theological right to decide such liturgical matters in St. Peter’s. He called the decree “very strange” and said “nobody is obliged to obey it.” He joined another conservative cardinal, Raymond Burke, in questioning the legitimacy of the decree.