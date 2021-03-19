‘Very angry’: Democrats face tough choices on immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats who long blistered the Trump administration’s hard-line immigration policies are suddenly in a tough political bind. The Biden administration is responding to a wave of children crossing the southern border into the U.S. with some of the very tactics that evoked moral outrage from Democrats when they were embraced by former President Donald Trump. That includes accommodating children in hastily improvised lockups. Democrats have little appetite to condemn President Joe Biden in the same terms as Trump. Biden, after all, is pushing for a massive immigration overhaul and has spoken of compassion toward migrants. But in taking a softer stance, Democrats risk being branded by the GOP as hypocrites.